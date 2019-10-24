Holiday Tales with John McGivern coming soon

Wisconsin’s very own Christmas ambassador and perennial favorite entertainer, John McGivern, returns to Jefferson, with his show, “Holiday Tales with John McGivern” on Nov. 23 at 7 p.m. at the Council for the Performing Arts auditorium in Jefferson High School. Doors will open at 6:15 p.m.
This show is sure to delight, as John serves up a steady stream of hilarious and heartwarming stories from his childhood.
Spend a few moments with John, remembering the simple things that made the holidays so special, from handcrafted Christmas toys and trees purchased at the Odd-Lot-Tree-Lot to the annual Gas Company/WE Energies Christmas Cookie Book, New Year’s Eves in the finished basement and many more.
Holiday Tales with John McGivern recounts holidays past and present, plus all the richness and joyful chaos of life in the McGivern household around the holidays.
Don’t miss Holiday Tales with John McGivern —a performance from the heart that is sure to give loads of laughs and a warm, holiday glow.
John is best known for his Emmy-award winning work on PBS, “Around the Corner with John McGivern”. Around the Corner has featured Fort Atkinson, Jefferson, Lake Mills and Watertown in its eight seasons on the air. Season nine is to begin soon.
His one-man shows, “The Early Stories of John McGivern,” “Midsummer Night McGivern,” and “John McGivern’s Home For The Holidays” tell the stories of growing up in a working-class Irish Catholic family on the Eastside of Milwaukee.
Tickets are available at www.councilforthe performingarts.org or at Premier Bank Branches in Fort Atkinson, Janesville, Jefferson, Johnson Creek, Sullivan and Whitewater. Tickets are priced at $20.
