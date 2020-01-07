Lake Mills High School invites you and your 8th grader to our annual Future Freshmen Night on Mon. Jan. 13, 2020. The program begins with an Activities Fair from 5:45 – 6:25 p.m. in the high school Commons followed by a presentation in the Auditorium and classroom tour. Course selections for next school year will be discussed.
Eighth graders and their parents are strongly encouraged to attend.
For more information, contact the high school at 920-648-2355 ext. 308.
