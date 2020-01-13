Lake Mills Student Rotarians for the Month of January are Lauren Cordy and Lexi Flick from Lake Mills High School and Kyle Doering from Lakeside Lutheran High School.
Cordy is the daughter of Shawn and Beth Cordy. She has a brother Brian.
While in school Cordy has participated in the Visual Arts Classic and the Fall musicals and Spring plays over the years. She was the student director for the past two years. Cordy is the ELM Club president and secretary of Junior Optimist Club and a member of National Honor Society.
In her free time Cordy enjoys art.
“I love that art can be used as both a creative outlet and an important marketing tool to represent brands and convey messages to consumers,” she said.
Cordy has helped the community by volunteering during the Fall Festival of Color, Knickerbocker Ice Festival and by planting trees and organizing highway cleanup efforts with members of the ELM Club.
After high school Cordy plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse to earn a degree in marketing and a minor in graphic design. She hopes to become involved in campus theatre productions and do volunteer work to promote environmental awareness.
Flick is the daughter of Dennis and Sandy Flick and has an older brother Landon.
While in school Flick has been in the Octagon Club and ELM Club. She has also participated in softball and volleyball. Flick is on LINK Crew and in National Honor Society, editor of the school newspaper and was the Tennis team manager.
Flick is a member of Real Hope Community Church and is involved in Youth Group and works as a staff member of the before and after school care program at Lake Mills Elementary School.
In her free time, Flick enjoys spending time with family and friends and her dog Bella. She loves movies and being active in the outdoors.
After graduation Flick plans to attend Middle Tennessee University to attain a career as a high school English teacher.
“I have been greatly inspired by my English teachers over the years, and I'm a teacher’s assistant for my current English teacher Mrs. Mitchell. Through her loving guidance and teaching, and the support of my family, I am excited to start this new chapter of my life,” she said.
Doering is the son of Matt and Jill Doering. He has two sisters Cassie and Becca. The family lived in Safford, Arizona, where Matt taught on an Apache reservation before moving to Lake Mills.
While in school Doering has played football and done wrestling for four years and baseball for two years.
He is a member of A Cappella and Swing choirs and a member of the Teens for Christ service group. He is the treasurer of the school’s National Honor Society, which recently hosted “Tosses for Teens” to raise funds and awareness for teen mental health.
Doering has helped in the community by teaching Vacation Bible School and helped out at St. Paul. He has volunteered for the Fall Festival and Relay for Life.
After graduation Doering plans to attend Martin Luther College in New Ulm, Minnesota to study pastoral ministry or elementary education and social studies education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.