Sun Prairie, WI (53590)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low near 55F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low near 55F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.