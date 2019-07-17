Hello and welcome back! What do you do to relax? Me? I like to read, crotchet, color or even work on a puzzle. Our puzzle people have moved the puzzle from the Fireplace Room into the Sun Room where they have more light and more space. This sure is working on my resistance skills, because I would rather be working on the puzzle than cooking lunch, but I must take one for the team, and wait until lunch is over!
I’d like to say that Tuesday afternoon, they had the movie and popcorn, however, someone had one of her “sometimes moments” and forgot to make the popcorn! Imagine my surprise when the waitress texted and asked where the popcorn was. OOPS! There was no pool league this week and until more people become interested, it unfortunately will be postponed.
On Wednesday quite a few residents gathered together as Ann showed pictures of her recent Mission Trip to Puerto Rico. I wasn’t there, but heard many wonderful things about the trip from those who were able to attend.
You know when you’re talking to someone and you ask them a question, and you tell yourself you don’t have to write down the answer, because you’ll remember later? Well, guess what? I was talking to Millie about how many butterflies she had this year, and I want to say she said 22, but there goes my forgetfulness... guess I could blame it on the heat!!
On that note, until we meet again next week, stay cool! God’s blessings on your weekly activities and adventures. Here is a thought from Marcel Proust, “Let us be grateful to people who make us happy. They are the charming gardeners who make our souls blossom.”
