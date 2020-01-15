Fort HealthCare is offering scholarships totaling over $25,000 for the 2019-20 academic year to students pursuing careers in healthcare. Scholarships are being offered by the Fort HealthCare Partners, Fort HealthCare Medical Staff and Fort Memorial Hospital Foundation.
Students interested in applying can complete an application online at www.FortHealthCare.com/scholarships. Applications are due by March 2, 2020. Completing one application makes you eligible for each scholarship applicable to the degree you are pursuing.
Applicants must be residents, high school graduates from Cambridge, Fort Atkinson, Helenville, Jefferson, Johnson Creek, Lake Mills, Palmyra, Sullivan, or Whitewater, or employees at Fort HealthCare. While grade point average is important, it is not always the primary consideration. Information about your community involvement/volunteer work is also requested. Additional criteria specific to each scholarship are listed below.
Health Career Advancing Scholarships
Health Careers Advancing Education Scholarships are awarded to candidates who currently hold a degree or certification in a healthcare field and are now enrolled in a course of study that leads to an advanced degree in a healthcare field.
High School Student Applications
Scholarships are awarded to graduating high school students pursuing a career in the healthcare field.
Woody Finn Memorial Scholarship
In memory of Woody Finn, a long-time dedicated volunteer of Fort Memorial Hospital, a scholarship is awarded to a student pursuing a career in health care who serves regularly in a volunteer role. For more information about the Partners scholarships call (920) 568-5276.
Fort Memorial Hospital Medical Staff Scholarship
The Fort Memorial Hospital Medical Staff sponsors several $1,000 to $3,000 scholarships totaling $10,000 in memory of Dr. Robert Handeyside. Graduating seniors, who reside or attend school in the Fort HealthCare service area (Cambridge, Fort Atkinson, Helenville, Jefferson, Johnson Creek, Lake Mills, Palmyra, Sullivan, and Whitewater) and have chosen a career in the health field, are eligible for this scholarship. For more information about Medical Staff Scholarships, call (920) 568-5194.
Scott W. Hulstein Scholarship
The Scott W. Hulstein Scholarship was set up by his parents, Gerrit and Rebecca Hulstein, in his memory. A scholarship is awarded to a high school senior or an undergraduate currently enrolled at a college or technical school pursuing a degree in the health care field.
Cynthia McKinley Kolasinski Scholarship
Cynthia McKinley Kolasinski Scholarships will be awarded to students studying medicine or nursing at an accredited institution of higher learning. Per the trust established by Ms. Kolasinski, preference will be given to medical students beyond their second year and nursing students beyond their first year.
Estelle Stinson Chase & Peter A. Chase Scholarship
The Estelle Stinson Chase & Peter A. Chase Scholarship awards Fort HealthCare employees who are studying nursing (LPN, ADN, BSN Completion, MSN) at an accredited college or university. Consideration is given to the applicant’s service and involvement in the community and Fort HealthCare, excluding job related activities.
Dr. Donald and Barbara Williams Scholarship
This Scholarship was established by Dr. Donald and Barbara Williams in recognition of the important role Fort HealthCare employees play in providing excellent care for the people we serve. Applicants must be an employee in good standing at Fort HealthCare and pursuing education in a health care field. The financial need of each applicant will be taken into consideration.
Wanda L. Draeger Nursing Scholarship
This scholarship was established in memory of Wanda L. Draeger, RN, who was an OB nurse at Fort HealthCare for 45 years. Applicants must be currently enrolled and have completed at least one year in an accredited nursing school.
Arthur and Nancy Nesbitt Nursing Scholarship
This scholarship was established by Mr. and Mrs. Nesbitt in appreciation for the excellent care provided by Fort HealthCare’s nurses. Applicants must be employees of Fort HealthCare in good standing and enrolled in an accredited nursing program during the 2019-2020 school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.