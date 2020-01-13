There were lots of smiles as folks walked through the door to Club 55 last week and saw the completed cabinet installation and orderly room. Gone were the shelving units holding games, puzzles, microwave, books, and `stuff’. Gone was the clutter and sawdust everywhere! Instead there was hot water, a place for the coffeemaker, cups, treats, card tables, and `stuff’… Marilyn Sieb came from the LD Fargo Library with a new card making craft that was a big hit. It was a great week!
It was truly a joint effort that made this transformation happen. I had promised to have the names of those folks that helped to make this happen and still am worried that I may omit someone, as there were so many involved. Susan Maloney, director at RLAC, Ben Dayton, and Jane Riedl of the LM Rec Dept really were the key to making this move possible. Others that helped were Lester Smith, Dean Bennett, Tom and Stephanie Schulze, Ted Hoffman, Dennis Riedl, Noah Kopp, Terry Westrich, Greg Foreyt, Jamie Richert, Darrel Kitsembel, and Kevin Zimmerman. Underlying all of the work that was completed is the fact that it was done by advocates for our seniors…’It takes a village.’
Club 55 Senior Center has moved to RLAC, 229 Fremont Street, and has no membership fee. Stop in to see our updated room (that we keep bragging about) and check it out. Sign in and enjoy a board game, use the fitness equipment, or have coffee and relax.
Monday, Jan. 20 - 10 a.m. Card making with Eleanor; 11 a.m. Chief Mick Selck of the LMPD will talk about how to avoid the scams that are around; 12 p.m. Pam will demonstrate making homemade bread; 1 p.m. Come and give input if you are interested in a walking group.
Tuesday, Jan. 21 - 10 a.m. Exercise DVD… Moving with Mike…in the gym; 10:45 a.m. Writing Class with Lahna…Pass your memories on or get your ideas for a book down on paper; 12:30 p.m. Canasta
Wednesday, Jan. 22 - 10 a.m. Chess…Dennis welcomes all abilities of chess players …always wanted to learn? Now is your chance.; 11 a.m. Knitting group; 1 p.m. Cards/500 group…come and enjoy a game
Thursday, Jan. 23 - 10 a.m. Meet in the gym and enjoy this free half hour of exercise led by Diane; 10:30 a.m. Dominoes; 11 a.m. Paint-In with Carolyn; 12:30 p.m. Euchre
