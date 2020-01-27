BLM Employees Dress Casual for a Cause

Last month, Bank of Lake Mills presented a donation to the Lake Mills Food Pantry. The funds will be used to purchase needed items for the food pantry. Cash donations are used to purchase food from local retail locations. The money was raised by bank employees at their Lake Mills location as a part of their Casual for a Cause program.
The Bank has had “casual Fridays” for years, during which employees are able to wear jeans to work in exchange for a donation. The money raised is then donated to a local charity or organization that has been selected by the employees.
“Our Casual for a Cause program is just one way that we are able to support the communities that we serve and help a variety of organizations and people,” stated Lana Smith, Bank of Lake Mills employee.
