Still looking for those homemade stocking-stuffers? Join us on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 11 a.m. when Dawn will share her recipe and lead us in making body butter. She will supply most of the ingredients but please bring a small glass mixing bowl and a hand mixer. The finished product will be put into small containers which we can add a piece of Christmas fabric to dress it up a bit. If you have extra lightweight Christmas fabric, please bring that along. She will also supply the labels. We have small containers to share with you. We are always thankful when people volunteer their time to share an idea or project with us. What would you like to share?
Our time for the Wednesday 500 Card group has changed from a start time of 12:30 p.m. to a start time of 1 p.m. I hope this makes a difference for those that said they could come at 1pm. Looking forward to having another group enjoy an afternoon at Club 55. How about Sheepshead? We have the space for you.
Club 55 Senior Center will be closed for the Christmas break along with the school district. We will not be open the week of Dec. 23 and reopen on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. Make it your New Year’s resolution to enjoy a day with us.
I have had people ask me if we are still a non-profit organization as they consider their end-of-year gifting and the answer is yes. Checks may be made to the Lake Mills Area School District with Club 55 designated in the memo line which assures the money will be used only for the senior center.
Monday, Dec. 16 - 10 a.m. Card Making with Eleanor, puzzles, board games, visiting, every day, the coffee is always on.
Tuesday, Dec. 17 - 10 a.m. Exercise DVD, moving with Mike…meet in the gym and 12:30 p.m. Canasta
Wednesday, Dec. 18 - 10 a.m. chess, 11 a.m. Making Body Butter with Dawn 1 p.m. 500 Cards, 1-3 p.m. and Stepping on class with ADRC
Thursday, Dec. 19 - 10 a.m. Exercise with Diane, meet in gym, 10:45 a.m. Dominoes and 12:30 p.m. Euchre
Join us for a Christmas Open House today. Stop in from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for refreshments and to see our new gathering space. Club 55 Senior Center meets at the Rock Lake Activity Center, 229 Fremont St. on M, T, W, and Th, and is open from 10-3. There is no membership fee.
