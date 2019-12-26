The Humane Society of Jefferson County is excited to be hosting the fifth annual Trivia Night on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. The doors open at 6 p.m. and the competition will commence at 7 p.m. Tables of eight are $60, so gather your friends. Call the shelter to reserve a table.
Trivia Night is sure to be a fun and friendly competition that challenges knowledge of random trivia facts. During the event the humane society will be selling brats, hot dogs, chili, wine, beer and soda. All of the proceeds raised will directly benefit the animals.
For more information, contact Taylor Marshall, Community Outreach Coordinator, at TMarshall@HSJC-wis.com or Jeff Okazaki, Executive Director, at Jeff@HSJC-wis.com or call 920-674-2048.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.