Lake Mills High School is proud to announce the representatives for both Badger Girls and Boys State. These students, who are all juniors, are chosen by the high school faculty on the following criteria: scholarship, leadership, character, Americanism, and extra-curricular activities.
Maddie Patton and Molly Williams have been chosen as LMHS’ delegates for the 2020 Badger Girls State program. The alternates for Girls State are Kaia Heimstreet and Annika Purisch. The American Legion Auxiliary Unit #67 is the local sponsor and contributor for the Badger Girls program. The 77th session of Badger Girls State will be held at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Campus, June 21-26, 2020.
The delegates for the Badger Boys State program are Charlie Cassady, Kurtis Nelson, and Quentin Saylor. The alternate for Boys State is Grant Horkan. The American Legion Post #67 and the Lake Mills Lions Club are the local sponsors and contributors for the Badger Boys State program. The 79th session of Badger Boys State will be held at the Ripon College Campus, June 13-20, 2020.
