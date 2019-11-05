Korab Krasniqi and Aaron Genthe, local Edward Jones financial advisors, are using their offices as drop-off locations for donations that will be sent to U.S. troops overseas.
Local residents may help U.S. military personnel by bringing in nonperishable items and other items, a list of items is available at both offices, they would like to donate. The items may be dropped off at 809 N Main St. and 124 E Lake St. during regular business hours now through Dec. 4. Edward Jones branch offices may not accept monetary donations.
The following is a list of Items for the troops
Food & Snacks:
Beef Jerky or Slim Jims, Coffee (ground or whole, instant or drip), Hot Cocoa packets, Herbal Tea Packets, Instant Drink Mixes (Gatorade, Kool-Aid, Crystal Light etc.), Tuna in foil pouches (no cans), Protein powders, bars or cliff bars, Hard pretzels, Cheetos, Fritos, Chex Mix, Wheat Thins, Hard Candy (no chocolate products from March through October), Gum, Granola Bars, Power Bars, Cereal Bars, Small packs of Fig, Newtons, Cheez-Its, Cookies, Trail Mix, Dried Fruit, Granola, Fruit Roll-ups, Fruit by the foot, Fruit Gummies, Dry Soup, (Ramen Noodles, Cup-O-Soup — just add water), Nuts (salted peanuts, mixed nuts), Microwave Foods (Popcorn, Chef Boyardee, Mac ‘n Cheese), Oatmeal Packets (instant only), Cereal (small individual boxes), Rice Krispie Treats (store bought only), Caffeinated Gum or Candy (to stay awake)
Entertainment & Sports:
DVD Movies (recent releases-new or used), Portable CD players & head phones, Small Homemade Gifts (little comforts of home), Pens & Mechanical Pencils, Stationary & Envelopes; blank cards to send home, Day Planners, Small Pocket Sized Suduko Puzzles, Crossword, Puzzles, Word Search Books, Math Puzzles, Small Paperback Novels
Toiletries (travel sized only-no cans):
Baby Wipes, Liquid Hand Sanitizer, Shampoo, Conditioner, Combs, Brushes, Bobby Pins (in original packaging), Eye-Drops (i.e. Visine etc.), Deodorant (gel or roll on), Razors (disposable; “Intuition” or Mach 3” type), Shaving Cream or Soap (no cans), Cotton Swabs (Q-Tips), Band Aids, Gauze Pads, First Aid Kits, Lip Balm, ChapStick, Baby Powder & Foot Powder, Tissues (travel sized only), Sunblock SPF 45, Zinc, Vitamin E, Aloe Vera Gel, Bug Spray, DEET, Skin So Soft, Hand & Body Lotion, Moisturizer, Vitamins (multi-vitamins are always needed), Lozenges, Cough Drops, Nail Files, Emery Boards, Nail Clippers, Feminine Hygiene Products, Cotton Balls, Tylenol, Motrin, Advil or Aspirin Packets
Other:
Laundry Detergent, Small Flashlights (battery operated), Socks (black, olive green, white-cotton and/or wool, Patriotic nick-knacks (USA Flags, Flags from your State), Generic sunglasses, Alarm clocks (small in size, wind up or battery operated), Bug repellent in plastic pump bottles only (no cans), Religious booklets, small Bibles, inspirational reading, small toys, school supplies for Iraqi and Afghani children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.