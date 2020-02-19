The winter of 2018-19 saw several farm buildings fail due to snow loads. Carl Duley, University of Wisconsin–Madison, Division of Extension Agriculture Agent in Buffalo County, will discuss the technical details on why those building structures failed, and present information on how farmers should approach evaluating their buildings to determine if they need corrective remodeling to reduce the risk of collapse in the future. Just scabbing addition lumber to the structure may cause more harm than good.
Are your fed cattle what buyers are looking for? Dr. Arquimides Reyes, University of Wisconsin – River Falls Beef Production and Management Professor will discuss various traits that influence fed cattle prices, and how this influences profitability.
Dr. Brenda Boetel, University of Wisconsin–Madison Division of Extension Livestock and Grain Market Specialist, will give a market outlook including a discussion of fake meat.
The Annual UW Extension Cattle Feeders Workshop contains information for beef cattle feeders, dairy steer feeders and related allied industries.
The Jefferson County workshop will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 26 at the Extension, Jefferson County Office at 864 Collins Road in Jefferson. Cost of the program is $10. Registration and meal begin at 5:30 p.m. The evening program will be from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm. Please call 920-674-7295 to register for the program. Registration deadline is Monday, Feb. 24.
Please feel free to contact the Extension, Jefferson County Office at 920-674-7295 with any questions.
