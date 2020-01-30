The 5th annual Jefferson County Cancer Coalition Bowling Fundraiser will be held March 7 at Rock River Lanes in Fort Atkinson from 1 to 5 p.m. Last year’s event raised over $8,000. The event consists of free strike bowling (free strikes in the 3rd, 6th and 9th frames) — prizes for the top bowlers — silent auction — 50/50 — raffles and much more. All funding is kept local. Call 920-563-9511 to reserve a spot today. Fun for non-bowlers too. Wear blue for colon cancer awareness.
5th annual bowling fundraiser
Becky Weber
