Things are moving forward for Club 55 to move under the umbrella of the Lake Mills Recreation Department. I have shared my thoughts about the benefits of this happening and now the work begins.
The space we have at the Rock Lake Activity Center (RLAC) needs sprucing up and personalized a bit for our use. We have had the use of the kitchen and spacious Seward Hall at the Congregational Church.
The church has been more than generous and welcoming to us and it feels like home after almost three years. Our hope is to feel that our move to RLAC will benefit the whole community as we move to a community center. The senior center will be a part of so many activities for the residents.
There are many things to still work out combining plans and thoughts with the Rec. Dept. and our Club 55 schedule. We are hoping to increase having the senior center open four days a week, Mon. - Thurs. This will allow us to offer more activities and for folks to drop in when they are out and about. We know that we have only been able to offer a few of the many ideas that we have. Our neighboring community senior centers are open five days a week and are established entities of the city.
One of the first things that need to be addressed is the assisted access for those that need handicap parking and easy entry to the building. The city is helping to create an entryway and parking on the east side of the building for Club 55 attendees. This will be especially important when winter’s slippery walks are back. A safe entry allows everyone to attend and not feel isolated at home because of fear of falling.
My hope is for a Community Center that is multi-generational and grows into the future for the citizens of the Lake Mills Area.
Tuesday, Sept. 24 Hours: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Activities all day
10 a.m. Exercise DVD, Moving with Mike
10:30 a.m. Board games, puzzles, cards, socializing
12:30 p.m. Canasta
Wednesday, Sept. 25… Day Trip to Horicon Marsh for those that have signed up.
Thursday, Sept. 26 Hours: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Activities all day
10 a.m. Exercise…Diane is on vacation and will not be here…we will still exercise… so come and join in
10:30 a.m. Mexican Train Dominoes, board games, puzzles, etc.
11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Paint-In with Carolyn/ Bring our own project and supplies
12:30 p.m. Euchre
