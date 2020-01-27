Women Who CARE is pleased to announce our Feb. 6 Luncheon at Fort Memorial Hospital in Classroom A from 12 – 1:15 p.m. The luncheon will focus on learning about trauma-informed care, a framework being used in our schools by staff, nurses and counselors alike. Lunch will be provided by Steel Away Café – which is always a treat!
Lisa Dunham, LCSW, Comprehensive Community Services Supervisor, Jefferson County Human Services, will be our featured speaker. She will share information about trauma-informed care and resilience-oriented care – two hot topics in healthcare today. ACE screening is one tool to measure childhood traumatic stress, and ACE scores of four or more dramatically increase the likelihood of 7 out of the 10 leading causes of death in the United States. Lisa will discuss how our community can become more ACE-informed, trauma-responsive, and resilience-oriented.
RSVP can be made by email to WWC@FortHC.com, by phone to (920) 568-5404, or via our website Contact Us function at www.forthealthcare.com/WWC. Attendance is included in membership. Guests are welcome to attend for $25. We appreciate your RSVP by Monday, February 3.
Women Who CARE seeks to build on the simple understanding that the health and well-being of our community is tied to our connections with each other. Gathering for a shared purpose, our members build and enhance personal and professional relationships with one another. Together we learn about the health challenges in our area and seek out ways to help our loved ones and neighbors live healthier lives.
For more information on Women Who CARE please visit our website at www.forthealthcare.com/wwc
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.