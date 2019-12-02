Who knew that making greeting cards had so many interested crafters? It is a creative outlet that is unique, personal, and heart-felt. Thanks to Pat for offering to teach this class and provide the instructions and many of the supplies. Eleanor will continue leading the class each Monday during December creating Christmas cards or other specialty one-of-a-kind. Class starts at 10 a.m. and you are invited to come and see what it is all about. Bring a scissors and glue…the rest is here.
We had another great week with lots happening here. The pickleball players have found our room as the smell of coffee brewing and knowing we also have something sweet to recharge their energy, brings them down the hallway. We have also had visitors checking out our space to see what we offer. Some come in and join us and we know others will be back for more. This week the smell of soup in the crockpot reminded all of us that nothing beats homemade soup when cold weather hits. Thanks for treating all of us Judy.
We are hoping that the cabinets to update our room will arrive without any shipping delays. TJS Cabinetry of Lake Mills has been so helpful to Club 55 with getting this going. It will look like a new room when installation is complete, and we will be able to finally settle in. Our room will have updated electrical and plumbing as well as cabinets with much of it installed by volunteers…experts in their trade.
Still hoping to see some 500 players on Wednesdays at 12:30. Ellen drives from Janesville to play canasta on Tuesdays…driving across town to play 500 seems like a slam-dunk!
Please consider sending a Christmas card to one of our service members recovering at Walter Reed Medical Center. The address is: A Recovering American Soldier, % Walter Reed Army Medical Center, 6900 Georgia Ave., NW Washington, DC 20307-5001.
Monday, Dec. 9 — 10 a.m. Card making class with Eleanor.
Tuesday, Dec. 10 — 10 a.m. Exercise DVD, Moving with Mike …held in the gym; 12:30 p.m. Foot Care with Deb $15, bring your own towel; 12:30 p.m. Blood Pressure Screening provided by Fort HealthCare; 12:30 p.m. Canasta
Wednesday, Dec. 11 — 10 a.m. Chess with Dennis…Come and play…come and learn; 12:30 p.m. 500 Cards; 1-3 p.m. Stepping on class by ADRC
Thursday, Dec. 12 — 10 a.m. Exercise with Diane in the gym; 12:30 p.m. Euchre
