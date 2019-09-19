Every day someone has a birthday and becomes eligible for Medicare. It is important to become informed about the Medicare programs and the various plans and options available. The information in this presentation is ideal for people who are newly eligible for Medicare, but it would also be helpful to any Medicare beneficiary who has questions or concerns about the benefits.
The “ABC’s of Medicare” will be presented at the Lake Mills Library on Tuesday, Sept. 24, at 6 p.m.
The presenter is Jean Holzhueter, a volunteer with the Jefferson County elder benefit specialist program.
Holzhueter is not affiliated with any insurance companies. She worked for the Social Security Administration for 39 years prior to her retirement in 2013 and worked in field offices in Houston and Washington, D.C. before spending the last half of her career at SSA Headquarters in Baltimore, MD.
This presentation is free and open to the public.
Reservations are encouraged and can be made by calling the ADRC of Jefferson County at 920-674-8734.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.