Throughout the month of September, the UW-Whitewater Department of Music will present faculty and guest artists concerts. The performances will be held in the Light Recital Hall, and will feature guest artists Project Trio; Illinois Chamber Music Festival, SONICT presents Acromusical, and Gi Yeon Koh with the faculty concert of Cristina Ballatori, flute. Tickets are on sale and can be purchased by calling 262-472-2222, going online to tickets.uww.edu, by visiting the Greenhill Center Box Office or Information Services Desk in the University Center.
Guest artists, Project Trio will perform in Light Recital Hall on Sept. 12 at 7:30 pm. Blending their classical training with an eclectic taste in musical styles, Project Trio has made an impact on audiences of all ages. Bursting onto the stage with their landmark videos, right out of the internet generation, Project Trio is a musical experience defining a new level of entertainment. Project Trio is a musical experience not to be missed… they are Peter Seymour, double bass, Greg Pattillo, flute and, Eric Stephenson, cello. Tickets are $10.50 adults, $8.50 over 65 & under 18, $6 UW-W students.
Illinois Chamber Festival Concert in Light Recital Hall Sept. 22 at 7:30 p.m. Faculty from the festival will perform the intensely beautiful, yet rarely heard, Piano Quintet by Frank Martin, Dvorak's gorgeous Terzetto, and a cello/piano duo will complete the program. Tickets are $10.50 adults, $8.50 over 65 & under 18, $6 UW-W students.
Guest Artist, Gi Yeon Koh, viola/violin will perform on Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m. in Light Recital Hall. A soloist, chamber musician and orchestral player, she received her Master of Music in viola and Artist Diploma for a double degree in violin and viola at the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory. Koh also received her Master of Music and Graduate Performance Diploma from the Peabody Institute of Johns Hopkins University. Tickets are $10.50 adults, $8.50 over 65 & under 18, $6 UW-W students.
Faculty Concert of Cristina Ballatori, flute will be held on Sept. 26 at 7:30 p.m. in the Light Recital Hall. A wide variety of music will be played throughout the evening. Tickets are $10.50 adults, $8.50 over 65 & under 18, $6 UW-W students.
SONICT Arcomusical in Light Recital Hall at 3 p.m. Sept. 29 in Light Recital Hall. Projecto Arcomusical will perform a new work written by Chicago bassist Matt Ulery, along with other works from the Arcomusical repertoire. Arcomusical is a non-profit organization with the mission to spread the joy of the Afro-Brazilian musical bow known as the berimbau through the development of innovative and excellent musical repertoire. Tickets are $10.50 adults, $8.50 over 65 & under 18, $6 UW-W students.
All performances take place in Light Recital Hall. Tickets are on sale and can be purchased by calling 262-472-2222, going online to tickets.uww.edu or by visiting the Greenhill Center Box Office Monday – Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
