Hello and welcome back! It doesn’t seem possible that the annual Town & Country Days have come and gone, and here we’ve celebrated the 4th of July. Wow, time is flying!
This past Monday, Greg Renz, local author of “Beneath the Flames”, was here to talk to us about his new novel. He did a short reading from it which intrigued some to buy the book. If you do get a chance to read it, I highly recommend it!
Tuesday afternoon, they had a movie in the library. While that was going on, there was also a card game of Sheepshead going on in the Sun Room.
On Wednesday, Susan from RLAC was here to lead the ladies in the $2 chair yoga class. Afterwards many were found in the Sun Room enjoying conversation and coffee with other members of The Pines.
Thursday being a holiday, the kitchen was closed, but the residents didn’t go hungry as they had their annual 4th of July Potluck.
Friday morning the van was seen taking the residents to Sentry for their weekly shopping. In the afternoon, it was time for some relaxing and conversation at the Coloring Club.
Next week, I’ll give you a report on how many Monarch butterflies our Madame Butterfly Millie has let loose, and how many are still in their chrysalis. And on that note, until we meet again next week, God’s blessings on your weekly activities and adventures.
I leave you with this thought for the week, “The world is full of treasures to be enjoyed. Friends, loved ones, music, art, travel and nature can bring me enjoyment. All we have to do is open ourselves up to these treasures and embrace what awaits us!”
