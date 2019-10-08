Student Rotarians for the month of October at Ryann Burger of Lakeside Lutheran High School and David Klein and Grace Schopf of Lake Mills High School.
Ryann Burger is the daughter of Mark and Denice Burger. She has two older siblings, Brett and Kyle.
During her time in high school, Burger has been a part of volleyball, basketball, softball and forensics. She is also involved in Teens for Christ, A Cappella Choir, the school newspaper, and the National Honor Society. This year, Ryann was elected by her fellow students as the President of the Lakeside NHS chapter.
Burger expresses her faith through helping out in her church, volunteering at Twice is Nice Resale Store in Jefferson, wrapping Christmas presents, donating to various drives that Lakeside has hosted, and helping with a program called “New Friends,” which are several Sundays each school year that give people with physical and/or mental disabilities a chance for a fun day of games, friends and music on campus. She also helps out at many grade school basketball and volleyball tournaments.
When she has free time, Burger enjoys drawing, reading, playing guitar, weightlifting and competing on a traveling softball team.
After high school, Burger plans on attending UW-LaCrosse to major in Therapeutic Recreation and minor in Art Therapy. She also hopes to play softball in college.
Klein is the son of Paul Klein and Angie Hobbs. He has one brother and two half-sisters.
While in school, Klein has been on the football team and been involved with track and wrestling. He has been powerlifting the last two years. Klein is in National Honor Society, Junior Optimist and Octagon clubs and is in band. He was a Badger Boys State representative.
Klein helps his community by being a part of Boy Scouts for more than six years and being involved in his church, St. Gabriel Parish as well as volunteering through school clubs.
In his free time Klein enjoys strength training and athletics. He also enjoys traveling, helping the community, learning about nature and interacting with animals.
After high school Klein plans to serve in the United States Army. He enlisted earlier this year.
Schopf is the daughter of Dan Schopf and Val Neupert. She has one brother, one half-sister, four step sisters and three step brothers.
While in school, Schopf has been on the varsity track team and was Second Team All-Conference her sophomore and junior years. She plays varsity volleyball and was Second Team All-Conference and All-State Honorable Mention her junior year and team captain her senior year.
Schopf has been a Student Council class officer, a member of ELM Club, Junior Optimist and SLAAC.
She helps the community by volunteering at the Knickerbocker Festival, at the Adopt-A-Family Program, coaching medal league volleyball, helping at the Spring Carnival and youth volleyball clinic, Rock Lake Clean up and with the Easter Egg filling.
After high school, Schopf will attend Carroll University for the direct admit nursing program and to play college volleyball.
In her free time, Schopf enjoys volleyball, helping others, volunteering, spending time with family and friends and reading.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.