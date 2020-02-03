Original Medicare began in 1965 and was pretty straightforward and easy to understand. Part A paid for hospital, Part B paid for doctors’ appointments…. And beneficiaries picked up a Medicare Supplement Insurance policy to fill any gaps. Simple.
Fast forward to present day and the tremendous influx of Medicare Advantage (Part C) and prescription drug options (Part D) have added so many choices for Medicare beneficiaries. It’s quite confusing to try to sort through the alphabet soup.
The Elder Benefit Specialist program offers “Welcome to Medicare” workshops throughout the year for Jefferson County residents who will be newly eligible for Medicare. These workshops are ideal for people who will be turning 65 in the upcoming months and will be newly eligible for Medicare!
Please contact the Aging and Disability Resource Center at 920-674-8734 to register to reserve your spot and materials!!
2020 dates are Thursday, Feb. 13 - 10 a.m. - noon ADRC; Tuesday, March 24 1-3 p.m. Watertown Senior Center; Thursday, April 16 1-3 p.m. ADRC; Thursday, May 21 - 10 a.m. - noon ADRC and Wednesday, June 10 4-6 p.m. Lake Mills Library.
