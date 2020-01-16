When my hubby asked me if I wanted to go to Madison with him, I said sure. When I got home from work off we headed out with a trailer load of iron. When we got to the recycling center, I was excited to see the machine with the magnet on the bottom of it, lifting stuff up and throwing it on the pile.
So after hubby got out and talked to the guy in charge, I asked where do we drive so the magnet can unload our trailer? His grin told me something was up, and yep, guess who the magnet was? You guessed it! WE were the magnets and WE threw it all off ourselves!! Oh well, the fun one has! The Pines started the new year off with an awesome concert from the Lake Mills City Band. I was unable to attend, but I heard so many compliments about for days after! Thank you, musicians!
We were also treated to music from the Trinity Lutheran Youth group. They were entertaining with carols, cookies, cocoa, and great conversations! We have four birthdays for the month of January. Each person is invited to select his or her birthday meal and are more than welcome to invite guests, and they can select their own menu.
Instead of giving individual birthday cards we encourage the residents to bring an food item for the basket, which in turn gets donated to the Food Pantry. At the meal, we usually ask each birthday person to give us his or her words of wisdom. This month, we wish Happy Birthday to Wayne E., Katy G., Wendy R., and Mike C.!
Euchre is played every second and fourth Wednesday of the month, and if you play, you are more than welcome to come and join the group. Euchre starts at 2 p.m.
Upcoming events for us include a presentation regarding the importance of your body’s core. Including some easy things you can do to help strengthen it! On the Jan. 27, Colleen will be here for massages. On Jan. 31 our Reflexology lady will be here to educate us on what reflexology exactly is, how it works and the benefits of it. Until we meet again,
“This new year…I hope that when you count the stars, you begin with YOURSELF. May you embrace the moonlight with your dreams.”
