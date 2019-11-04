There will be indoor walking available at no cost from 6 to 7:45 a.m. at the Lake Mills High School, in the lower gymnasium and hallways, Monday - Friday from now until June 5.
The school will not be open on the following dates: Nov. 27-29, Dec. 23-Jan.1 (Winter Break), Jan. 20 and 21, Feb. 21, March 23-27 (Spring Break), April 10 and May 25. **Walkers must obtain a key card to access LMHS. Stop by the Rec. Dept. to arrange for a key card.
During the winter months we open a welcoming door to the seniors who are looking for a warm and safe place to walk. Participants should use the main entrance to the school. Walking maps of the High School including distances and select routes inside of the school are available in the Rec Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.