Join local chess expert Dennis Doren for instruction and games on Dec. 30 at 10 a.m. Mr Doren has 50 years of tournament experience and has taught all skill levels.
Given time and equipment Mr. Doren will give a simultaneous exhibition among players of all ages and skill levels. A simultaneous exhibition is where a master player, Mr. Doren, goes from game board to game board to sequentially compete, play by play, against all players.
Bring your own chess set and board if possible.
