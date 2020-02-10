The Knights of Columbus, Council #6690 along with Extra Touch Catering will be holding a Mardi Gras dinner and celebration on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 6 p.m at St. Gabriel Parish Center, 602 Lake St, Lake Mills.
An authentic New Orleans Jambalaya, seafood gumbo will be served. Beer, soda and milk will also be provided. Adults (14+) $10; kids (6-13) $6; and will be held . Sponsored by Lake Mills/Johnson Creek, Knights of Columbus and Extra Touch Catering.
