Online registration for the 2019-20 school year begins Thursday, Aug.1 at 8 a.m. through Friday, Aug. 17. All families must complete online registration during this window.
To register go to www.lakemills.k12.wi.us, click Families Tab and Skyward Family Access. Those who have forgotten their Parent Login information, click on “Forgot Your Login/Password” and follow the directions.
Districtwide picture days will be on Tuesday, Aug. 6 from 2-7 p.m. and Tuesday, Aug. 13 from 2-7 p.m. at the Lake Mills Elementary School. All students K4-12th grade should plan to attend one of these two days to have their picture taken.
As a convenience for families that do not have computer access, computers will be available at the Lake Mills Elementary School.
Those who are new to the Lake Mills Area School District, must complete enrollment paperwork before online registration. To enroll, visit the Lake Mills Area School District Office at 120 East Lake Park Place, Lake Mills, WI 53551 or call 920-648-2215 for more information.
