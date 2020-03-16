The Lake Mills Recreation Department and Club 55 Senior Center have determined that the best approach for us at this time is to follow the CDC guidelines which is to do as little interaction as possible in an effort to control the spread of the Covid-19, more commonly referred to as coronavirus. Club 55 will be closed until the county and state health departments say it is reasonable and safe enough to reopen.
Not interacting with those that we have seen on a day-to-day basis will change our routines and may seem lonely. Reach out and call friends and check in with those you know that may need some help or just a friendly voice to visit. Offer to pick up something at the store or assist in other ways.
If you are in true need of help or errands run and do not have friends or relatives that can help, please call us. Call Jane or Ben at the Rec. Dept. at 920-648-8035 or Carol at 920-918-3176.
This is a good time to start your spring cleaning, write letters or emails to those that you have not contacted lately, read a good book, start a new puzzle, organize your photographs, clean closets, read up on city projects so you understand what is happening locally, start some seedlings, sort your sock drawer, organize your recipes, rearrange your living room…you get the idea, keep busy!
Stay tuned, this too shall pass!
