The Oct. 7, 2019 meeting of the Rock Lake Troopers 4-H Club was called to order at 6:36 p.m. by President Trevor Messmer. Pledges were led by members wearing blue. Roll call was taken by saying your favorite Halloween Candy. The secretary and treasurer’s reports were read and approved.
Mrs. Messmer announced some of our new members. Some of the new members were the following: Gavin Boettcher, Greylen Boettcher, Mason Hafenstien, and Celia Olson.
Mrs. Schultz discussed bringing in food items for the November meeting to give to the food pantry. Mrs. Gross discussed a dairy promotion to promote butter at a grocery store in December.
At this meeting, the new officers were installed.
Mrs. Schultz reviewed the pizza and pie sales. The pick-up is at the Messmers’ house starting at 9 a.m. The top three sale winners were: Saxby, Gonzalez, and Gross.
The club reviewed their constitution and by-laws. Lilly Gonzalez motioned to approve the constitution and by-laws. Whitney Wiedenfeld seconded it.
Next they club discussed the activity at the Schuster’s Farm. Olivia Dolph moved to do the Farm Fun and Corn Maze. Valerie Masker seconded the motion. Valerie Masker motioned to meet at the farm at 2 p.m. Sophie Masker seconded it. After the activity at the Schuster’s Farm, the club will be hosting a bonfire at the Hafenstien’s house.
In November, Olivia Olson will do a project talk. In December, Olivia Dolph will do a project talk.
Kaia Heimstreet motioned to adjourn the meeting. Valerie Leslie seconded it. The meeting was adjourned at 7:26 p.m.
