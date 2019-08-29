Jefferson County Elder Benefit Specialists invite you to attend a free Medicare Seminar featuring: Cheryl Zautcke, Medigap Insurance Specialist for the State of Wisconsin Board on Aging and Long Term Care which will be held Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 at Fort Memorial Hospital-Auditorium, located at 611 Sherman Avenue East. The time forthis event is 6-8 p.m.
Original or Private Medicare health coverage, Supplemental Insurance and prescription drug options often raise questions when navigating confusing choices. Looking for answers?! Cheryl Zautcke, Medigap Insurance specialist is an expert with the State of Wisconsin on Medicare coverage and how Medicare Supplements can help seniors fit all the pieces of their Medicare Puzzle together. She will present the free seminar at the Fort Memorial Hospital for Jefferson County Seniors that helps beneficiaries understand and compare the differences between the assortments of Medicare Health options.
The seminar is ideal for people who will be turning 65 in the upcoming months and will be newly eligible for Medicare…. But it will also be very helpful to ANY Medicare beneficiary who has questions or concerns on the increasingly complicated Medicare options and benefits.
The seminar is free and open to the public, but reservations are encouraged to reserve materials! Attendees can pre-register by calling the ADRC at 920-674-8734!
Alyssa Kulpa & Erin Bleck, Jefferson County Elder Benefit Specialists will also be on hand to answer questions .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.