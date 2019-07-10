On Thursday, July 18, from 1 – 3 p.m. a Hiring Event will be held at the Workforce Development Center lower level. Multiple employers across all industries will be available to speak directly with job seekers. Participants should bring their resume and dress for success. Visit SCWIJobs.com for a list of participating employers. The Workforce Development Center is located at 874 Collins Road in Jefferson.
On Tuesday, July 23, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Job Service career counselor will be at the Watertown Public Library, 100 S. Water Street in Watertown. Staff will be available for individual appointments, walk-in resume reviews and questions about filing for Unemployment Insurance benefits. To schedule an appointment, call 920-262-4090.
On Tuesday, July 23, from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Workforce Development Center staff will be at Ag Career Awareness Day in conjunction with Wisconsin Farm Technology Days. The event will be held at Walter Grain Farms, W5340 French Road, Johnson Creek.
