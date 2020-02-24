“Take the first step in faith. You don’t have to see the whole staircase, just take the first step.” Martin Luther King, Jr.
Moving our Club 55 Senior Center to RLAC was a ‘leap of faith’ and has been an amazing transformation for us and for the community, although they may not feel it as directly as we do. It is said that things happen for a reason and certainly proves true with the arrival of Diane Lunde from Fort HealthCare. Diane stopped in while Club 55 was still located at the Congregational Church and introduced herself as the Community Health Program Coordinator throughout Fort HealthCare’s service area. In our case specifically for the senior population. She shares information from the neighboring senior centers she visits and offers support from her contacts at the hospital. My long- felt belief that Lake Mills needs a community center for all ages was validated when I realized how many were looking for a gathering space for that very need, and an area hospital was providing a resource. We have taken the first step and know we are not alone on the staircase.
Rock Lake Activity Center (RLAC) participation has increased significantly since the many updates were done to improve the building both structurally and cosmetically. It has become the community centered gathering place with activities for many ages. Stop in, take a tour, and see for yourself.
You have another opportunity to learn how to properly use the fitness equipment at RLAC on Wednesday, March 4 at 2 p.m. When you sign into Club 55 between the hours of 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. you may use the many different pieces of fitness equipment available. It is important to know the proper way to use them for best results and safety.
Reminder: Club 55 is not open if schools are closed due to inclement weather.
Monday, March 2 - 10:30 a.m. Card Making with Eleanor, 1 p.m. Mah-jongg (Chinese), 1:30 p.m. Walk in my shoes walk group
Tuesday, March 3 - 10 a.m. Exercise DVD in the gym, 10:45 a.m. Writing workshop with Lahna, 12:30 p.m. Canasta, 1:30 Walk in my shoes walk group
Wednesday, March 4 - 11 a.m. Knitting, crocheting and sewing
1 p.m. Cards/500, 1:30 p.m. Walk in my shoes group walk, 2 p.m. Fitness equipment training
Thursday, March 5 - 10 a.m. Exercise with Diane in the gym, 10:30 a.m. Dominoes, board games and socializing, 11 a.m. Paint-In with Carolyn, 12:15 p.m. Medicare Minute with Jeannie, 12:30 p.m. Euchre, 1:30 Walk in my shoes group walk
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.