I am wondering if those of you who have heard of Cars & Coffee or seen the wide array of foreign, classic, or seemingly one-of-a-kind vehicles that come to Lake Mills the first Sunday of the month know the whole story behind the gathering. How many of you have wandered through the assortment of lovingly restored or ‘always wanted to own’ vehicles that are admired by the crowd? How many of you know that the money that is donated as the cars arrive supports research and programs for childhood diseases at the American Family Children’s Hospital? It is a labor of love for the Lake Mills group that hosts this each month, and I admire their efforts for CCK…Cars Curing Kids!
I walked from my house on West Lake Park Place to downtown on South Main Street to see the progress on the roadwork. It is amazing to see how much work is already done and how the residents on that street are coping with the inconvenience of not parking in their driveways. Everyone who I saw or spoke to that lived along there was also impressed with the crew that has been working. One driveway had a cooler sitting in the middle of it with a sign that told workers to please help themselves. Another spot had a pet dish with water for our thirsty four-footed family…just another reason to love Lake Mills.
Hopefully, you were lucky enough to attend the Lake Mills City Band Concert on July 3. The theme was ‘A Star Spangled Spectacular’ with a backdrop of the bandstand decorated with the fan flags, small children running around in the park, perfect weather, and Pat Doyle handing out red, white, and blue popsicles. Yep…Norman Rockwell would have put up his easel and captured it all.
Tuesday, July 16 Hours:9 a.m. — 2:30 p.m. Activities all day
10 a.m. Exercise DVD Moving with Mike
10:30 a.m. Board Games
12:30 p.m. Canasta
Wednesday, July 17 Peanut project starts at 7:30 a.m. at First Congregational
Thursday, July 18 Hours: 9 a.m. — 2:30 p.m.
10 a.m. Exercise Free half hour of movement with Diane
10:30 a.m. Dominoes and Board games
11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Paint-In with Carolyn…Bring your own supplies/materials
12:30 p.m. Euchre
Saturday, July 20 Art Festival in Commons Park 10 a.m. — 4 p.m.
The Friends of LD Fargo Library are hosting a garden tour on Saturday, July 27 from 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. There are seven gardens on the tour. Watch for more information.
Stay tuned for more changes at Club 55.
