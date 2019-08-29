The 2019 Dodge County Fair Cheese Judging results shined a spotlight on Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese. In fact, Crave Brothers Marinated Fresh Mozzarella was named the Grand Champion, taking home First Place/Blue Ribbon honors in the Flavored Cheese Category and a Special Merit award. In addition, Crave Brothers Farmers Rope String Cheese and Crave Brothers Mascarpone were each awarded First Place/Blue Ribbon awards in their categories at the Dodge County Fair in Beaver Dam.
The Grand Champion Marinated Ciliegine (cherry size) Fresh Mozzarella is a Crave Brothers specialty, marinated in their signature blend of olive oil and canola oil, with a custom mix of herbs and spices. Marinated Fresh Mozzarella creates simple yet memorable appetizer presentations when paired with olives and cherry tomatoes, and enhances pasta salads. Serve Marinated Fresh Mozzarella with warm bread fresh bread from the oven that has been brushed with a little of the marinade before baking.
Crave Brothers Fresh Mozzarella also is available in a range of sizes to suit a variety of applications and recipe ideas. Choose from Perline (pearl size), Bocconcini (ball size), Ovoline (egg size), Medallions, 8 oz. balls, 1-pound balls, and 1-pound logs. All told, Crave Brothers Fresh Mozzarella varieties have earned nearly 50 awards for excellence.
In addition to receiving honors for Fresh Mozzarella, Crave Brothers Mascarpone won First Place in the Open Class at this year’s Dodge County Fair Cheese Judging. This luxurious cheese, made from fresh, sweet cream, has been a steady award winner since its introduction, and now has more than 36 honors to its name. Crave Brothers Mascarpone boasts a rich, sweet cream flavor. Its velvety texture adds richness to soups, sets off lemony or berry desserts, and complements honey and chocolate flavors. Mascarpone takes sauces and pasta dishes to the next level, too.
Crave Brothers Farmer’s Rope String Cheese earned the First Place prize in the Italian Pasta Filata Type Cheese category at the 2019 Dodge County Fair. This handmade deli string cheese is an ideal choice for melting, shredding and snacking. It’s characterized by a fresh flavor that complements fresh fruits and vegetables. Pair it with Pilsner or sparkling apple cider for a casual snack when entertaining, or add it to pizza and pasta.
Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese is made with milk from the family’s own dairy herd in a farmstead cheese-making facility that practices water conservation, recycling, and uses 100 percent green power. Their anaerobic biodigester produces enough electricity to power the Crave Brothers Farm, the farmstead cheese-making plant, and over 300 homes in their community.
Visit the website at www.cravecheese.com for inspiring recipe ideas and serving suggestions for enjoying the award-winning line of Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese. You’ll also find product details, and videos highlighting the Crave Brothers green story.
The Crave family farms 2,500 acres of productive land in south-central Wisconsin, growing soybeans, corn and alfalfa to use as nutritious feed for their Holstein cows. From the biodigester to water recovery and recycling, sustainability is top-of-mind on the farm. The Crave Brothers Farm LLC and Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese LLC use 100% green power and are carbon-negative businesses. Their anaerobic biodigester produces more electricity than they need, enough to power the dairy farm, the farmstead cheese-making plant, and over 300 homes in their community.
Every pound of cheese made by George Crave, a licensed cheese maker, is made with milk from the family’s herd. Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese produces Fresh Mozzarella, Mascarpone, Part-skim Mozzarella, Oaxaca, Farmer’s Rope String Cheese, and Fresh Cheddar Cheese Curds in white, yellow and jalapeño varieties.
