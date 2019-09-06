Each year, thousands of educators, caregivers, health and aging professionals, and older adults across the country focus their efforts on one goal: preventing falls. That is why Fort HealthCare is collaborating with the National Council on Aging (NCOA) and the Falls Free® Initiative to celebrate Falls Prevention Awareness Day on Sept. 23. This year’s activities will focus on the teamwork needed to prevent falls effectively.
Falls are a leading cause of injury for people aged 65 and older, but they are not an inevitable part of aging. There are proven ways to prevent them. Fort Healthcare’s fun community event will empower older adults to stay active, independent, and safe in their homes and communities. Activities will include…free balance assessment on Monday, Sept. 23 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fort Therapy & Sport (1504 Madison Ave, Fort Atkinson).Call to schedule your balance assessment at 920-563-9357.
Wisconsin leads the country in the highest rate of deadly falls. “Falls prevention is a team effort that takes a balance of education, intervention, and community support,” said Kathleen Cameron, Senior Director of NCOA’s National Falls Prevention Resource Center. “This is an opportunity to empower and educate everyone about their roles in preventing falls.”
In addition to the event at NCOA is hosting a Falls Prevention Awareness Day national photo contest, a live video broadcast and discussion on Facebook with experts and seniors on Sept. 23 at 12:00 p.m. ET, and a Twitter chat for aging services professionals on Sept. 24 at 1:00 p.m. ET.
To find out more about Falls Prevention Awareness Day, go to www.ncoa.org/FPAD.
About NCOA
The National Council on Aging (NCOA) is the national voice for every person’s right to age well. NCOA empowers individuals with trusted solutions to improve their own health and economic security—and protects and strengthens federal programs that people depend on as they age. Working with a nationwide network of partners, NCOA’s goal is to improve the lives of 10 million older adults by 2020. Learn more at ncoa.org and @NCOAging.
About the Falls Free® Initiative
Led by the National Council on Aging, the Falls Free® Initiative includes 43 states and 70 national organizations, professional associations, and federal agencies working collaboratively to bring education, awareness, and evidence-based solutions to local communities. Falls Free® seeks to provide hundreds of thousands of older Americans with the resources and education needed to reduce their risk of injury. For more information, visit: www.ncoa.org/FallsFreeInitiative. Use #FPAD2019 to join the conversation on social media.
About Fort HealthCare
Fort HealthCare is committed to improving the health and well-being of our communities, with a vision to be the healthiest community in Wisconsin. As the leading healthcare provider in the region, it is our goal to reach as many members of the community as possible with health and wellness messages, providing tools and resources to help individuals improve their health and quality of life, while collaborating with several partners to positively improve the population’s health overall on a long term basis. For more information, visit FortHealthCare.com
