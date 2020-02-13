On Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 6 p.m. Joe Naylor will share information about the National Veterans Golden Age Games at the Dwight Foster Public Library.
The National Veterans Golden Age Games is the premier senior adaptive rehabilitation program in the United States, and the only national multi-event sports and recreational seniors’ competition program designed to improve the quality of life for all older Veterans, including those with a wide range of abilities and disabilities. The VA Challenges and encourages senior Veterans to be proactive in embracing a healthier lifestyle, thus achieving the NVGAG “Fitness for Life” motto.
The Games are open to Veterans, ages 55 or older, who receive health care from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. This year they are scheduled to take place in Madison from June 22 – 27.
Joe Naylor is the Patient Education and Outreach Coordinator in the Education Dept. at the Wm. S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Madison.
