The snow on Veteran’s Day kept a few veterans home, but we were happy with the turn out that we had for our brunch. We were able to use Seward Hall at the Congregational Church for our brunch to honor veterans and show our respect and appreciation to those brave men and women. It seems like such a small token for such a huge sacrifice. Pastor Larry Treece and the church secretary, Sandy Uranker, are both veterans and were able to join us.
We had so many donations from Club 55 members of egg bakes, muffins, and breads that we were able to send some to the Legion gathering for their afternoon potluck. Thanks also to Detjens Northern Trail Meats & Country Market in Watertown for donating sausage, and Kwik Trip of Lake Mills for donating milk.
Some members of the Rotary took a tour of RLAC last Tuesday and were able to see the updates that have been done to the building. They also came through Club 55 so we were crowded for a bit! You are always welcome to come in and see what Club 55 Senior Center is all about. We are far from settled but if you come now, and then again after our cabinets are installed you will get to see how much improvement has taken place. Maybe we will have a Christmas Open House if we are more settled.
Our new hours will start next week, Nov. 25. We will be open from 10 a.m – 3 p.m. Monday - Thursday. Always sign in when you come. It helps us know that you are somewhere in the building and gives us an idea of how many are taking advantage of having a gathering space of our own. There is no membership fee.
Monday, Nov. 25 - 10 a.m. - 11ish Card making with Pat Forest. Bring scissors and glue…Pat has the rest of the materials; Board games, dominoes, cards, socializing, and exercising…including using RLAC’s exercise equipment and indoor walking space is available during our hours each day.
Tuesday, Nov. 26 - 10 a.m. Exercise DVD, Moving with Mike…building core strength and balance; 12:30 p.m. Canasta.
Wednesday, Nov. 27 - 10 - 11 a.m. Chess with Dennis This is for all abilities…come play a game or learn how to play; 12:30 p.m. 500 Card game, Ok, all of you 500 players, we want to see you!
We are closed on Thursday…Have a wonderful Thanksgiving!
