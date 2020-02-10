Area adults who wish to earn a General Education Development (GED) certificate or a High School Equivalency Diploma (HSED) can get assistance at Madison College-Watertown’s Adult Learning Center.
Required orientation sessions for the GED and HSED will be held at the center on Tuesday, Feb. 11, from 12-2 p.m. and Thursday, Feb. 13, from 5-7 p.m. For more information or to schedule an orientation session, call 920-206-8000.
Madison College-Watertown is located at 1300 W. Main St., Watertown. There is no cost to attend the Adult Learning Center, but a valid state or government issued photo I.D. is necessary.
