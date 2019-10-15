When I wrote last weeks’ column, I had no idea that the UCC Peanut Project was going to be a feature article. It was a wonderful tag-on to this ongoing project of the church. Consider coming to the Family Night on Tuesday, Oct. 29, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. to see for yourself.
We are getting great ideas for filling our extra days at Club 55 when we start meeting on M, T, W, and Th. For now, our hours will be 10:30 a.m. -3:30 p.m. starting on Monday, Nov. 4. Let us know your ideas for new clubs, games, and activities. We want to reach out and make this your community gathering place. You can reach me at 920-918-3176 or the Rec. Dept. at 920-648-8035.
As we prepare for the move, we are brainstorming the configuration of the room that we will have at RLAC. Plans are underway to create a user-friendly room for seniors by redoing the elementary classroom. We plan to remove the cabinetry that is still child sized and replace it with new storage for us including a stove and refrigerator for our use.
There is only cold water plumbed to the room and we will be adding an under counter on-demand hot water unit along with the new cabinets and countertop. Many volunteers have offered to help with this transformation so stay tuned, better still, start coming to see for yourself how the changes are progressing.
If you have driven by RLAC you have noticed that the curb has been removed on the NE side. Thanks to the city of Lake Mills crew for their work to help us make this an easy access for seniors. Those who will benefit using the side door will not have to cross the street although there is lots of parking available both in the street and in the lot across the street. The plan is to have some parking for Club 55 Seniors behind the building with access where the curb has been removed. This will make entering the building with fewer steps for those that require a bit of help.
Tuesday, Oct. 22 hours 9 a.m. - 2:30p.m. activities all day
10 a.m. Exercise DVD, Moving with Mike
10:30 a.m. board games, puzzles, socializing
12:30 p.m. Canasta
Thursday, Oct. 24 hours 9 a.m. - 2:30p.m. activities all day
10 a.m. Free half hour exercise with Diane
10:30 a.m. Mexican Train Dominoes
11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Paint-In with Carolyn
12:30 p.m. Euchre
