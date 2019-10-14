The Christmas Neighbors program will celebrate its 67th year of helping low income families and their children when they begin taking applications on Oct. 28. Volunteers will be in the office, taking phone calls between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday from Oct. 28 through Dec. 3. The office number is 920-674-4499.
Thanks to your support, 607 families and almost 1700 children were helped last year either through the Adopt a Family program or the Toy and Food Giveaway.
Anyone wishing to sponsor one or more families for the Adopt a Family Program is asked to call the office beginning Oct. 28 and no later than Dec. 3. A volunteer will answer your questions and take the necessary information. Please call 920-674-4499.
The Toy Program distribution will take place on, Wednesday. Dec. 11 at the Jefferson County Fair Park. Applicants will be assigned an hour to shop for toys, mittens, gifts, and clothing. They will also receive a box of food and a blanket.
Those wishing to make a monetary donation may send a check to Christmas Neighbors Inc., P.O. Box 177, Jefferson, WI, 53549 or donate through our website Pay Pal account at christmasneighbors.org.
Donations of nonperishable food items, gently used toys, children’s used clothing and coats, mittens, scarves, hats and wrapping paper are needed. We encourage you to bring your donations to the fairgrounds on Dec. 10 or they may be dropped off at any Premier or Badger Bank, Fort Community Credit Union, City County Credit Union, Summit Credit Union in Lake Mills, Grinwald Ford in Watertown, or WFAW Radio. For more information go to our website at christmasneighbors.org or search Jefferson County Christmas Neighbors on Facebook.
