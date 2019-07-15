Alexandria Kutz is nine years old and going into 4th grade at St. Paul's in Lake Mills. She has fallen in love with theater and is always excited for the chance to be involved and learn more. This will be her fourth production since April 2018 and second with The Watertown Players. Her previous roles have included Amaryllis in Music Man, Jr. and The Book Fairy in The Enchanted Bookshop. When not acting, Alexandria likes to play the piano, draw, and play outside. Alexandria will be portraying Chitty as well as being a Toot Sweet Dancer & part of the Star Chorus in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Jr.
Kutz to portray Chitty in upcoming performance
Becky Weber
