The Jan. 6, 2020 meeting of the Rock Lake Troopers 4-H Club was called to order at 6:33 p.m. by President Camden Schultz. Pledges were led by members wearing the color red. Roll call was taken by saying your favorite flavor of ice cream. The secretary’s report was read and approved. The treasure’s report was also read and approved.
Luke Wiedenfeld reported on the 2020 Special Emphasis. The topic will be “The Head in the H’s of 4-H. The contest will be on March 30 at the extension office.
Melissa Gross reported in dairy promotion to keep collecting the “Real Seals and Something Special from Wisconsin” logos. The family with most seals will receive a gift card.
In old business, the club reflected on the blanket and stuff animal drive. The leaders thanked the members for their generous donations. Also, the leaders reminded the members to please pay their 4-H dues.
In new business, the club discussed ideas and needs that may need funding. This funding could be received from grants from the Wisconsin Farm Technology Days that was held in Jefferson County. The grant application is due on Feb. 1, 2020.
The club discussed a January activity. Gretta Wiedenfeld moved to have an activity in January. Sophia Masker seconded the motion. Valerie Masker made a motion to go roller skating at Skate Express. Gracelynn Dolph seconded the motion. Olivia Dolph made a motion to go roller skating on Jan. 26, 2020 from 1-4 p.m. Valerie Masker seconded the motion. Clarissa Gross made a motion that the club pay for pizza and soda for the members. Sofia Masker seconded the motion. Also, Clarissa Gross made a motion that the club pay for skating. Gretta Wiedenfeld seconded the motion.
In February, Gracelynn Dolph accepted to do a project talk. Also, the members are to start thinking of slogans for the fair. This year fair is “The Year of the Goat.”
In leader news, Dave Saxby wanted to reminded members that archery will begin with a mandatory safety meeting. Also, Jesse Topel introduced himself as the beef leader.
The club did a fun activity building towers out of marshmallows and uncooked spaghetti noodles. The winning team consisted of Olivia Olson, Valerie Masker, Brooklynn Wiedenfeld, Adellyna Wiedenfeld, Espy Gonzalez, and Olivia Dolph. They received a prize.
Clarissa Gross motioned to adjourn the meeting. Sofia Masker seconded the motion. The meeting was adjourned at 7:22 p.m.
