If you’re looking for a ‘spooktacular’ experience, come to the L.D. Fargo Library, 120 E. Madison St., Lake Mills at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22 for a unique paranormal program.
This program, by presenter Curt Strutz, will take guests through some of the nation’s most known haunted locations using the power of original photography, personal accounts, and historical background. Curt has personally visited all of the properties he uses in his powerpoint presentation. He allows the audience to select which locations get visited on the night of the presentation which will delve into history and photography. This entertaining program is not suitable for children under age 10.
Curt Strutz is a self-proclaimed ‘paranormal explorer’ who tours haunted buildings across the country.
He has lectured across the eastern half of the U.S. He has been featured as a speaker for Troy Taylor’s Decatur ghost conference, and was the keynote speaker for the Illinois Paranormal Conference. He has led haunted theatre ghost hunts and was also a cast member and co-producer of the cable access TV show “Paranormal Generation” which can still be seen on YouTube.
This free event is open to the public and will take place in the upstairs meeting room at the library.
