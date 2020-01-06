We are starting the new year with an updated room complete with an area for everything. I had hoped to have all the names of folks and contractors that helped get everything done, but at the risk of omitting someone it will wait until next week. Those of you familiar with elementary school classrooms need to see the transformation. This was accomplished with the Collaborative Grant from the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation. Thanks to everyone who helped in any way.
Having a senior center available in Lake Mills provides a gathering space for folks that may live alone and welcome a place to go for socialization and staying active. It also indicates to anyone moving to our community that we care about our residents and are advocates for them. Lake Mills is known for its excellent schools, parks, clean lake, and access to the interstate for commuters. We are also getting the generation wanting to live close to their families looking for housing and recreation in their retirement years.
It is pretty amazing how generous people are. Shortly before Christmas Lenore brought in several wreaths that she had made and donated. We had everyone attending that day put their names in for a drawing and 11 lucky folks took home a wreath to help brighten up the season. Of course, as when I was teaching first and second graders, there are always a few who add their own ‘twist’ to the merriment.
Monday, Jan. 13 - Hours this week: 10-3 each day—Board games, puzzles, crafts, socializing, cards, exercise; 10 a.m. Card Making Craft with Eleanor…bring your own scissors and glue stick
Tuesday, Jan. 14 -10 a.m. Exercise DVD in gym; 12:30 p.m. Foot Care with Deb, an RN that provides nail care the second Tuesday of each month. No appointments, $15…bring your own towel. Blood pressure checks are also provided by Fort HealthCare at this time…know your numbers; 12:30 p.m. Canasta
Wednesday, Jan. 15 - 10 a.m. Chess with Dennis…start your day off right…all abilities are welcome; 11 a.m. Knitters Group…bring your knitting or other craft and enjoy; 1 p.m. 500 Card Group
Thursday, Jan. 16 - 10 a.m. Exercise with Diane in gym. This is a free half hour of stretching and strengthening to maintain balance and independence; 10:30 Dominoes; 11 a.m. Paint-in with Carolyn; 12:30 p.m. Euchre
