Club 55 had a wonderful send-off for our last day at the Congregational Church. Sandy and Pastor Larry treated us with a pizza party and a Halloween cookie bigger than a dinner plate. Christie also brought cider and caramel for dipping apples as treats for her birthday. It was a day-long celebration of the great times we have had over the last three years at the church. We so appreciate the welcoming response we felt from the whole congregation.
Despite the snow that we all woke up to on Thursday, Oct. 31, the Euchre group only lacked one person to play and Kenny filled in with a smile. The snow and slush delayed our plan to move things to our new home at RLAC so we packed what we could and thought there certainly would be better weather for hauling boxes.
Some of us attended a Halloween Bingo at Brook Gardens on Wednesday afternoon. Brook Gardens often comes to Club 55 for bingo, so it was fun to go visit them. Diane and Rich were in costume and helping out. Besides the great prizes there were Halloween cupcakes and cookies. It was a festive time!
Monday, Nov. 11 is Veteran’s Day. We will honor the area Veterans with a brunch after they attend special ceremonies at the Middle School and the High School that morning. We will be back at Seward Hall in the church for the brunch. Coffee and socializing start at 10:30 a.m. with brunch at 11 a.m. So important to show respect to those that have sacrificed so much for our country. It is especially great to have the children learn that this day has significant meaning and share their time honoring others.
Monday, Nov. 11, Pat Forest will offer another card making class at 10:30 a.m. and has agreed to have a card making class each Monday of November at 10:30 a.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 12: exercise at 10: a.m., foot care with Deb 12:30-2 p.m., $15, no appointments, bring your own towel. Blood Pressure checks provided by Fort HealthCare 12:30-2 p.m. Canasta at 12:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 13: Learn to play chess…Dennis Doren will be here from 10:30-11:30 a.m. to help you learn. Stepping on Class 1-3 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 14: 10 a.m. Exercise with Diane in the gym. This is a free class. 10:30 a.m. Dominoes and other board games 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Paint-in with Carolyn 12:30 p.m. Euchre
Stop in and visit while we are getting settled and organized.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.