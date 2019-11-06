Hello and welcome back! The thought probably on many peoples mind this past week might have been, was Mother Nature tricking or treating us with all this snow. I know we weren’t ready for it, as I don’t think many farmers were with most of the crops still being in the fields.
This past Monday, our elite members of Club 90 got together for their monthly meeting with juice, coffee and cinnamon streusel coffee cake, complements of Hostess (not THE Hostess.) While they met, they played the game “Would You Rather…”and got some interesting answers!
Tuesday was a movie and popcorn afternoon. Wednesday morning started out with Susan from RLAC guiding through a Chair Yoga class. After which some stayed for coffee and socialization then Pastor Tomhave from St. Paul’s led a group in Bible Class. This being the fifth Wednesday of the month, there was no Bingo or Euchre in the afternoon, so the residents were able to catch up on whatever they needed to catch up on!
Thursday morning, Kelly from RLAC (or was she from the planet, oh I don’t know, what planet Super Woman comes from?) but either way, she was there to lead Zumba Gold to a few Halloween songs. Lunch consisted of Jack-o-Lantern burgers, with Broccoli Boo Salad and Graveyard Cake. In the afternoon they were treated to a fun Halloween party. Several of the residents came in costumes.
We had a Zebra, April Showers, Chicken Little, Skeletons, Ghosts, pajama party goers, one was ready to go to work at Melster Candies, Su-Shi, a Bird Watcher, and Flo from Progressive Insurance. We also had a creepy “old man” that made my heart beat up just a tad faster!
Our winner for the best costume went to Terry our bird watcher and runner up was Jill, AKA Flo from Progressive Insurance. They also learned their “left” and “right” again during a story telling game, and before we split up for the afternoon, we tested our skills by coming up with around 30 smaller words from the word “HALLOWEEN”!
Well, that’s our week in a nutshell. God’s blessings to you on your weekly adventures and activities. I leave you with this Halloween quote by Elvis Duran, “Halloween is not about putting on a costume, but its about finding the imagination and costume within ourselves.”
