All residents of the Lake Mills Area School District are encouraged to participate in LMASD's Summer School Program. Starting Feb. 25, the Summer School Course Booklet will be available at www.lakemills.k12.wi.us/families/summer.cfm. The online summer school course selection window will open March 12 at 5 p.m. and close March 24 at 9 p.m.. For families who need computer access or would like help with online course selection, staff will be available at the Lake Mills Middle School March 12 from 5-7 p.m. in the library.
Students who do not attend one of the Lake Mills Public Schools will need to complete the following pre-registration paperwork, which will be available starting Feb. 21 at www.lakemills.k12.wi.us/families/summer.cfm
• Proof of Residency Form and supporting documentation
• Pre-Registration & Emergency Form 2020
• AUP – Technology waiver
In order to receive your login and password in time for the opening date of the online course selection, completed pre-registration paperwork is due by March 6 to the District Office (120 E. Lake Park Place).
If you have questions regarding summer school sign-up, please contact Nate Grundahl 920-648-2358 ext. 214 or Julie Masche 920-648-2355 ext. 302.
