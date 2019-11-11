Master Gardeners will hear how JUMP supports community health through supporting their projects. JUMP (Jefferson United Motivating People to Wellness) is a non-profit wellness coalition operating under the umbrella of Fort HealthCare. The whole purpose of JUMP is to promote healthy lifestyles in Jefferson. In-depth information will be shared and questions answered by Jo Christianson at the Master Gardener Meeting 6:45 p.m., Nov. 14, 2019. You are invited and welcome to join the Master Gardener member for this program.
Summer was an activity time for the Master Gardener Volunteers. Besides guiding regular county projects, they helped with exhibits at the County Fair and took questions from fair goers. They also provide flowering pots, had an advisory booth and served in a food tent at the Farm Tech Days. These summer events, tours, gardening successes and failures, and Plant Advisory questions were reviewed at the fall meetings.
At this November meeting, new officers will be elected and plans for the upcoming year discussed. No meeting will be held in December. You may visit the Master Gardener Booth at the Winter Market Fair in Fort in December. The booth will have information about the Master Gardener Program and members will be willing to take your questions.
The next meeting will be Jan. 9, 2020.
The public is always invited and welcome to attend the meetings and programs of the Jefferson County Master Gardeners Volunteer Association. Meeting are held the second Tuesday of the month, 6:45 p.m., at the UW-Extension, Jefferson County, 864 Collins Road, Jefferson. The JCMGVA may be contacted through the UW-Extension Office at 920-674-7295 or email kimb@jeffersoncountywi.gov
