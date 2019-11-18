Hello and welcome back! We did a “FIRST” on Monday. We celebrated two beautiful “young” ladies birthdays together. Margaret D. and Mae B. have been celebrating their birthdays together for years, as they both would volunteer at the Wm. S. Middleton Veteran’s Hospital.
Although, after volunteering for 22 plus years, Margaret retired a couple years ago. Mae, who has been volunteering for 20 plus years continues to volunteer there weekly. Mae was blessed to have her good friends and old neighbors join her for lunch, while Margaret was blessed to have her daughter join her. Both ladies were full of smiles thru the lunch hour. They are 1 year and 1 day apart in age.
In the afternoon, Cowboy Bob was there to entertain the residents and recognize the Veterans. Our birthday girl Mae is a veteran, and we thank her and all the veterans for their service. The Pines family was saddened to hear of the passing of family member Charlene C.’s husband Eric, who passed away on Tuesday. Earth’s loss is heaven’s gain and we send her and the rest of the family our sympathy and love. We were also saddened to hear that our other family member Mary Ellen, will not be returning to The Pines.
Eunice W. was excited to see her granddaughter and hubby for a couple of hours on their way through to Chicago, where they picked up their dog, and then headed on back to Wayne, Michigan.
Sue D. also had a visit from her granddaughter and great grandson last week. Wednesday, Joyce and Doris had their 500 card club at The Pines. While that was going on, a hot card game of Euchre was being played in the Sun Room.
Thursday evening, Bonnie W.M. hosted a Paparazzi Jewelry party in the Gathering Room. Katy went to see the Lake Mills High School musical last Sunday.
On Saturday, Katy and Loretta were at the Fireside watching the Christmas Story. The usual movie and popcorn was on Tuesday. Wednesday morning, Susan from RLAC lead a group in Chair Yoga, and Thursday morning, Kelly from RLAC was there for Zumba Gold.
Friday morning was the weekly shopping to the Lake Mills Market. That’s the week in a nutshell. God’s blessings to you until we meet again next week. “Showing gratitude is one of the simplest yet most powerful things humans can do for each other.” Randy Pausch
