Hello and welcome back! Without any ado let us get started on the happenings of the week at The Pines.
First off, I just want to say how much I envy our newest residents, Ron and Janet N. who are currently enjoying the warm weather in sunny Arizona! They left a couple of weeks ago. I do believe they just missed all this lovely weather we are experiencing here in Wisconsin!
Last Saturday at the monthly Resident Council meeting, the nominating committee presented the nominations for the council officers. Winners will be announced after the voting at their December meeting. Good luck to all nominees!
Massage therapist, Colleen was here on Monday to give all who signed up a relaxing therapeutic massage. Also, Monday morning, Ann had a group of people in the Sun Room making thinking of you cards for the troops. She also has a box for donations by the office that one can contribute various items to be sent to our active military. Just a small token of our appreciation for all they are doing for us!
Tuesday was the movie and popcorn. They watched the documentary of “Maiden.”
Wednesday, Susan from RLAC was here to lead them in chair yoga. We have visitors who come to the Pines Wednesday morning to participate in this beneficial class who so enjoy this opportunity. After which, some of them stay to enjoy the fellowship and 25 cent coffee! Maybe next Wednesday, you will be one of them? This was followed by Pastor Tomahave from St. Paul’s leading them with Bible Study. After lunch, the Gathering Room was intense with the residents playing Bingo!
Thursday morning, Kelly from RLAC led the ladies in Zumba Gold. It’s so nice to see more join in each week! In the afternoon the residents were educated by SSM Heath at Home with a presentation about sleep concerns. In the evening, those who signed up were treated to their foot reflexology session.
Friday morning, Ann was off with the residents doing their weekly grocery shopping. After that, the Red Hatters were off to Buck & Honeys in Monona for a delicious lunch then a stop at a fun and unique boutique called Booth 121. Let’s summarize that stop by saying there was a lot of giggling going on.
That is the week in a nutshell, until next week, God’s blessings on your weekly activities and adventures. “Gratitude is the fairest blossom which springs from the soul.” -Harriet Wood Beecher
